QOM, May 03 (MNA) – In line with the special emphasis of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in implementing “Equality, Sincere Assistance Maneuver” during the holy month of Ramadan, over 2,000 livelihood foodstuff packages were distributed among the needy families in Qom province at the initiative taken by Amir al-Momenin Seminary School, where non-Iranian seminary students study at this center.