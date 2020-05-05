“Equality, Sincere Assistance Maneuver” in Gorgan

GORGAN, May 5 (MNA) – The plan of distributing 17,000 livelihood foodstuff packages [special of the needy people in Golestan province] kicked off at the initiative taken by the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order [EIKO] on Tue. in a ceremony held in the presence of Leader’s representative in Golestan, the director general of provincial Islamic Development Organization, governor general and executive managers of this province.

These livelihood foodstuff packages will be distributed among the needy people of this province.