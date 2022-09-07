Pahlevani tradition held in Birjand, Iran

7 September 2022 - 22:14
TEHRAN, Sep. 07(MNA) – A Pahlevani tradition called “Nan-o-Namak” (meaning Bread and Salt in Persian) was held in Birjand, Iran.
The ceremony is about a covenant manifesting the principles of Pahlevani sports.
Bread and salt, in Iranian culture particularly in Pahlevani sports, symbolize appreciation of a mentor’s efforts in the path of an athlete’s success.
Pahlevani and Zoorkhanei rituals were inscribed in 2010 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO.
