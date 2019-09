BIRJAND, Sep. 01 (MNA) –The flag is a very important part of mourning ceremonies for the martyrs of Karbala during Muharram in Birjand, South Khorasan Province, eastern Iran. The people of Birjand in a ceremony known as dressing up of the flag – “Alam Bandan” in Persian – which usually takes place on the first days of month of Muharram prepare themselves for Tasu'a and Ashura days.