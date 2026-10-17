  1. Politics
Oct 17, 2026, 3:46 PM

Mokhber lambasts Saudis for waging war on Yemen

Mokhber lambasts Saudis for waging war on Yemen

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Mohammad Mokhber, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has deplored Saudi government for the war on Yemen, calling on the Saudis to stop killing Muslim brothers at the order of Americans and Zionists.

Mohammad Mokhbar, advisor and assistant to the Leader, referred to Saudi Arabia's massive attacks on the oppressed, resistant, and faithful people of Yemen and considered it as stepping on a wrong path and emphasized the need to learn from the record of trusting the Americans.

Mokhbar wrote on his personal account on social media: The war with Yemen is nothing but fratricide and depleting Saudi Arabia's lives and properties. 

He added: The weapons should be precisely pointed to the number one enemy of the Islamic world, namely the Zionist regime, rather than the faithful and resistant people of Yemen. Riyadh is playing [US President Donad] Trump's ploy. History shows that the US sacrifices its allies, a leasson the Saudis should not forget.

MNA/6980430

News ID 248649

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