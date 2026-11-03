Attack against Iran shattered image of US power globally

He made the remarks in a local ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, emphasizing that attack against Iran fully undermined the image of the US’s power in the global level.

General Sheikh pointed out that US aggression against Iran inflicted $47 billion in direct losses to the US Department of War [Pentagon].

Emphasizing that modern warfare is not confined to the military area, he added, “The economy, culture, geography, and other sectors are all involved in the conflict, with every member of society feeling its consequences. However, Armed Forces remain on the frontlines of the national defense and will make their utmost efforts to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country with all might.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Sheikh pointed to the spread and expansion of US military presence in the world and the US possession of hundreds of military bases and tens of thousands of troops deployed in different countries, noting, “The world’s public opinion has come to this conclusion that presence of US bases and troops in various countries could not bring about peace and security for the region and the whole world in particular.”

He the pointed to the aftermath of 40-day war imposed by US and Israel jointly against the country, stressing, “The US greatest military defeat is not defined merely by the scale of casualties or material losses; rather, it lies in the collapse of the image of power that it [US] had spent years through extensive propaganda and military expenditure."

The United States’ objective in entering this war was to restore its image as a superpower and demonstrate its capacity to impose its will through military might, he said, adding, “However, the recent developments on the battlefield posed a serious challenge to this perception, revealing that US military superiority does not necessarily mean the achievement of political and strategic goals.”

Pointing to the impact of these developments on the calculations of global powers, the Executive Deputy of the Army stated that America’s rivals are now facing new variables in their assessment of the country’s military capabilities.

The US military superiority is no longer an absolute, cost-free advantage, General Sheikh added, reemphasizing that US aggression against Iran shattered grandeur of US globally.

MNA/6998012