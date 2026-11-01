Iran FM designates British Royal Navy, Air Force as terrorist

Strongly condemning the anti-Iranian policies and actions of the British government, which run contrary to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, particularly the principle of respect for national sovereignty and the prohibition of resorting to the unlawful measures against other states, the Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasizes the determination of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to adopt necessary measures to safeguard Iran’s security and national interests.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, acting pursuant to a resolution approved by the country’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and in response to the hostile actions taken by the British government against the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past year, announces the followings. These hostile actions include participation of the UK government in the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran, facilitated by providing access to the military and logistical bases and also facilities located within British jurisdiction as well as the British government’s decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) under the *State Threats Act 2026* on July 13, 2026:

As of the publication of this statement (November 1, 2026), the British Foreign Intelligence Service (MI6) is designated as a "hostile group" pursuant to Note 2 of Article 1 of the Law on "Intensification of Penalties for Espionage and Collaboration with the Zionist Regime and Hostile States Against National Security and Interests," and the provisions of this law shall apply to the British entity. As of the publication of this statement (November 1, 2026), the British Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force shall be subject to the law on "Countermeasures against the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization by the United States of America," and, accordingly, these two entities are hereby designated as terrorist organizations.

It is evident that these measures have been adopted in accordance with the standards and criteria of international law and within the framework of the principle of reciprocity, so that the British government shall bear responsibility for the consequences thereof.

MNA/ 6995888