Iran to never surrender to US power: Iran FM Araghchi says

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Al-Akhbariyah Iraqi Media Network late on Tuesday, emphasizing that Iran will never surrender under any circumstances.

The United States’ dispute with Iran lies in Washington’s opposition to Iran’s Islamic establishment and its refusal to accept American dominance, describing the nuclear issue as just a pretext.

He added that Washington rejected an outlook centered on resisting American domination and refusing to submit to US power. “Therefore, as you said, the nuclear issue is nothing more than a pretext,” Araghchi said.

“Bear in mind that we entered into three rounds of negotiations with the American side, and all three previous rounds ultimately led to war against us,” the foreign minister stated.

The official was referring to the two rounds of unprovoked aggression that the United States and the Israeli regime launched against Iran respectively last June and from February 28 until April 7 this year, both of which took place amid negotiations between Tehran and Washington. He was also pointing to negotiations in June that led to realization of a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding between the two sides, which was subsequently violated by Washington.

“Therefore, there is no trust in the American approach,” Araghchi said.

According to the top diplomat, Iran has, however, forwarded a Seven-Day Plan aimed at conditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz that the Islamic Republic has closed in retaliation for the latest round of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression and persisting American violations.

The official outlined Iran’s proposed sequence for ending the current impasse as the United States’ first fulfilling its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum, followed by an understanding on the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway’s reopening under agreed arrangements, and further negotiations towards a final agreement.

The plan has been proposed in order to prevent diplomacy from collapsing altogether, he said, stating that diplomatic efforts would yield result “provided the other side honors the understandings reached.”

Progress depends on Washington honoring its previous commitments and reaching an understanding over the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said.

MNA