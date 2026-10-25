Israeli forces raid 400 points in West Bank, 2,200 displaced

The Zionist regime’s Minister of War Israel Katz, announced that Israeli forces have expelled approximately 2,000 Palestinians from their homes in Hebron, located in the West Bank.

Israeli forces turned Palestinian homes into barracks and observation posts after forcing residents to leave the city of Hebron on Saturday, day two of a military operation in the southern occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Troops took over homes in the Khallat Manna and Dahiyat al-Zaytoun areas of southern Hebron to be used as barracks, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing sources.

They also forced residents from homes in other neighborhoods and used the properties as observation posts, said sources.

The evictions follow the forced displacement of hundreds of families since Friday, amid extensive raids, road closures, and tight restrictions on movement.

Near Bethlehem, Israeli forces blocked dirt roads leading to the town of Tuqu and fired tear gas and stun grenades toward Palestinian vehicles traveling along rough alternative routes, Wafa reported, citing Palestinian security sources.

MNA