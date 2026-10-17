Iranian missiles, not US bombs determine equation

In a post on his X account on Saturday, he wrote, “Your bombs will explode elsewhere; in your global reputation, the US economy, and even your electoral calculations!”

He emphasized, “It is our missile power that has changed the equation and brought you to the point where you must already be saying, ‘Yes, sir!’”

“It is our missile power that has changed the equations and brought you to the point where, from now on, you must say: ‘Yes, sir!’” the general reiterated, addressing the US officials.

His remarks came amid reports that the US military has drawn up new strike options involving the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal, potentially targeting Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if Trump orders a resumption of combat operations.

“The names and dimensions of bombs do not matter!” he wrote.

MNA