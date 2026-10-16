If Iran rights not respected, Hormuz Strait to remain closed

He made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the 11th National Itikaf (Religious & Spiritual Seclusion with Divine) Congress and 8th International Scientific, Literary and Artistic Itikaf Festival, held at Imam Ali (AS) Officers’ Academy’s Mosque in Tehran late on Thursday, emphasizing that if enemy fails to respect the rights of the Irania nation, restrictions will continue in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mejor General Hatami termed four pillars of Iran’s power as: "people, the Armed Forces, the governance structures, and its geopolitical position", stressing that all these components have caused the enemy’s calculations to completely fail.

Referring to the role played by the noble people of the country during the early days of the outbreak of war imposed by US and Israel against the country, he added, “Relying on their own capabilities, the noble nation of the Islamic Iran entered the fray spontaneously and this issue has also been emphasized by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.”

He stressed that the strait is under the complete supervision of Iran’s armed forces. The western section is managed by the IRGC Navy, while the eastern section and the Sea of Oman are controlled by the Army Navy. Claims that the waterway is open are false, he said. Traffic has been sharply restricted, and no hostile vessel has been able to enter Iranian maritime zones in the area except for a few that were engaged with multiple firings.

Generally speaking, people played a leading and outstanding role, in the war imposed against the country, in thwarting the enemies’ miscalculations and plots, the Army chief commander highlighted.

Hatami termed the Armed Forces as the second component of the country's power, stating, "The Armed Forces responded to the enemy with full force, and in the very early hours of the war, salvoes of missiles were fired towards the enemy’s positions.”

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) continued their operations despite the martyrdom of a large number of commanders and officials and these events did not hinder the ongoing operational activities of the Armed Forces, General Hatami emphasized.

Should the enemy fail to respect the rights of the Iranian nation, restrictions regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz will continue, he reiterated.

Iranian forces seized operational control of the Strait of Hormuz in response to the start of the US-Israeli aggression on February 28. Tehran has repeatedly stated that coordinated passage is possible only for non-hostile vessels after authorization from Iranian authorities, while hostile shipping linked to the aggressors remains barred. Illegal routes created by violators have also been targeted for closure.

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