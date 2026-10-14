Iran executes Kerman terror suspect convicted of enemy ties

In a statement, the Judiciary said Ali Sina Mostafavi, who was working as an “agent of the American-Zionist enemy”, was hanged in Kerman on Wednesday morning, following legal procedures and confirmation of the verdict by the Supreme Court.

It noted that the convict had launched several armed operations in the southern city during the 40-day war, Known as the Ramadan War.

In his first armed attack on March 24, Mostafavi carried out a shooting in Azadi Square in Kerman that injured a citizen and a young girl. On April 21, he opened fire on conscripts and passing vehicles, injuring several citizens.

According to the Judiciary’s Media Center, technical investigations and the case documents revealed that Mostafavi had been operating as an active member of a "monarchist terrorist" organization inside Iran and had extensive connections to hostile media outlets.

Inquiries revealed communications on his mobile phone with the convict was also active during the foreign-backed riots of early January, and that he sent images and videos to hostile media. Furthermore, Mostafavi had filmed sites hit by enemy projectiles and sent the footage to anti-Iranian networks, the Judiciary went on to say.

Documents, the court said, on Mostafavi's phone also revealed that the convict had expressed, through the messages he had sent to Persian-language hostile media, his readiness to carry out terrorist operations inside Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani Airport in Kerman.

Mostafavi had also sent many messages to Israel's Persian-language Instagram account, according to Press TV.

The case documents further showed two earlier unsuccessful shootings at the Kerman-Mahan traffic police.

MNA