Yemen says it hit Aramco facilities in Riyadh

Yahya Saree, spokesman for Yemen's armed forces, said the operation was carried out against Aramco in Riyadh in response to Saudi aggression on Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, and other provinces of the country.

The spokesman said the operation used a number of ballistic missiles and drones, and that they struck the intended targets directly and precisely.

According to Saree, the attack caused fires at the targeted sites in the Aramco facilities in Riyadh.

The statement from Yemen's armed forces said the killing of Yemeni people leads to escalating steps and deterrent measures.

It added that the price of disregarding the blood of the Yemeni people will be heavy, and that the Saudi side must know that continuing to kill Yemenis will bring it great costs.

Saree also stressed that his country will continue to implement the equation of "siege for siege and escalation for escalation."

He said in conclusion that Yemeni forces will continue targeting gatherings and reinforcements affiliated with Saudi Arabia until the attacks stop and the siege on Yemen ends.

MNA