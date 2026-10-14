IRGC chief hails defense industry experts during imposed wars

Speaking at his meeting with the newly-appointed Minister of Defense Mehrdad Akhlaghi on Wednesday, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Ahmad Vahidi hailed the industrious and unflinching endeavors of specialist in the defense industry of the country, especially during the two wars [12- (June 13), and 40-day (February 28)] imposed by the United States and Zionist regime against Iran.

During the meeting, the two senior commanders exchanged their views on host of issues, including the role of the defense industry in supporting the Armed Forces, continuity in production of defense equipment and weaponry at the wartime conditions, strategies for cooperating and establishing synergy between industrial entities of the Ministry of Defense and IRGC.

General Vahidi pointed to the significance of endeavors of specialists and staffers in the defense industry of the country during the 12-day and also 40-day war [Ramadan War] imposed against the country, and emphasized the strategic role of the indigenized capabilities in meeting the demands of the country’s defense industry.

He said that Iran’s defense readiness depends on domestic capabilities, sustained production and the development of strategic technologies.

Regarding the necessity of bolstering industrial and technological activities at the current situation, IRGC chief stated, “Relying upon the indigenous knowledge and technical knowhow, the determination of specialists, and continuity of the defense equipment production chain are key factors in maintaining readiness of the Armed Forces and countering potential threats from adversaries.”

He emphasized the importance of maximum use of the domestic capabilities, identifying the development of cooperation between operational and industrial sectors of the Armed Forces as a means to enhance combat capabilities, boost defense readiness, and strengthen the country's deterrence.

The newly-appointed defense minister, for his part, voiced readiness of the Defense Ministry to support the Armed Forces of the country in producing and promoting the technology, especially the strategic weaponry.

Highlighting the capabilities and readiness of the defense industry sector to expand cooperation and interaction with the corresponding branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Akhlaghi emphasized the development of joint collaborations regarding the design, production, procurement, and support of defense equipment.

MA/IRN 86292198