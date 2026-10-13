Iran welcomes diplomacy, ready to defend itself

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said in an interview with Al-Arabi TV that Iran welcomes all diplomatic processes and is prepared to defend itself, adding that Tehran is finalizing its response to American views on the proposal Iran presented in New York.

Gharibabadi said Iran will announce its final position after consultations through mediators, and that Tehran remains ready for diplomacy provided that the matters raised are genuine. He said Iran has consistently welcomed diplomacy and has not fallen short in this regard with any party.

He added that Iran's readiness to defend itself and to fight is no less than its readiness for negotiations.

Gharibabadi said continued participation in talks demonstrates Tehran's political flexibility and commitment to the diplomatic process, and that the United States must return to implementing its obligations. He stressed that Tehran has not violated any of its commitments, while Washington has failed to honor its obligations under the Islamabad MoU and must take compensatory steps.

The deputy foreign minister added that as long as the American side has fully violated all its commitments, Iran cannot be expected to show greater flexibility in this regard.

MNA