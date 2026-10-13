Iran among one of world’s top four powers: Gen. Hassanzadeh

Speaking in a local ceremony, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh commemorated the name and memory of martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense and also the recent wars imposed by the United States and Israel against Iran, noting, “If Iranian nation maintains its faith and readiness, the enemy will continue to fail in its calculations.”

Referring to the enemy's complicated and complex plots during the two wars [12-, and 40-day wars] imposed against the country, aimed at toppling the Islamic Establishment and assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and high-ranking military commanders, destroying missiles, air defenses, nuclear sites, and infrastructures, he maintained, “Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, not only did the enemy fail to achieve its sinister objectives, but also Islamic Iran stood firm with authority, and gave a crushing and panful response to the enemy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Hassanzadeh pointed to the salient achievements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) during the war, appreciating the vast production of missiles, drones and also the initiatives taken by the combatants of Islam in the battle against the "Great Satan” the United States of America.

He called upon everyone to maintain unity, amity, faith and readiness in the face of enemies.

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