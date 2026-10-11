Silence on use of force erodes global order

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said the international order collapses not only through aggression but when the use of force becomes normalised and the world stays silent, as he responded to new US sanctions on the International Criminal Court.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, posting on social media, reacted to new US sanctions against the International Criminal Court and threats to dismantle it.

"Rubio threatens to dismantle the ICC “brick by brick” if U.S. allies fail to rein it in," Baghaei posted.

"Remember the 1930s: international orders collapse not only through aggression, but when the use of force becomes normalized and the world remains silent."

"Europe! Does standing by an alliance mean defending international law and the post-WWII normative & institutional framework - or standing with the U.S. as it dismantles them?"

"If law & justice are sacrificed to appease an aggressive ally, any talk of human rights and a rules-based international order becomes nothing more than empty rhetoric," he concluded.

MNA