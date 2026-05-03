  1. Economy
May 3, 2026, 1:53 PM

IKIA carried out over 200 flights in one week

IKIA carried out over 200 flights in one week

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – An official at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) of Tehran has said that 202 flights have been executed in the airport during one-week period ending May 01.

Deputy for Operations at Imam Khomeini International Airport Javad Salehi Artimani stated that 202 flights, including 100 outbound and 102 inbound flights, were operated between April 25 and May 1.  

He said the airport hosted 21,549 passengers during the past week, adding that 11,427 passengers traveled on outbound flights while 10,122 passengers arrived on inbound flights using the services of the airport.

He further noted that 11 active airlines operated flights to 25 international destinations during that period, saying Mahan Air recorded the best performance by operating 77 flights, accounting for 38 percent of the total flights.

Regarding destinations, he said Istanbul remained the most popular destination with 59 flights and more than 12,000 travelers, followed by Muscat, Najaf, and Medina, which accounted for the highest traffic after Istanbul.

MNA

News ID 244180

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