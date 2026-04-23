  1. Politics
Apr 23, 2026, 2:43 PM

Iranian people thwarted Mossad sedition: Bahraini cleric

Iranian people thwarted Mossad sedition: Bahraini cleric

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – A representative of Bahrain's Shia leadership said Iran's popular mobilisation prevented Mossad from sowing unrest during recent regional tensions, crediting national unity for the outcome.

Sheikh Abdullah al-Dabbagh, speaking to Mehr News Agency correspondent at Tehran's Enghelab Square, said the widespread presence of the Iranian people in the streets had thwarted a plot by "Mossad mercenaries, saboteurs and rioters" before it could take hold.

Al-Dabbagh, who represents Bahrain's Shia leadership, hailed the public mobilisation in support for the Islamic Republic's Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist), the armed forces, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He said that solidarity between the people, the leadership, and the military would soon yield a "decisive and triumphant victory" for Iran.

MNA

News ID 243905

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