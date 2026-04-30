Iran’s all enriched uranium ‘under IAEA supervision’: Mission

In a post on its X account late on Thursday, the mission wrote, “The US exploited the NPT Review Conference and portrayed Iran’s enriched uranium as a danger in order to divert attention from its own violations and those of its allies in the field of nuclear disarmament.”

Iranian nuclear facilities were among the critical infrastructures that were struck during the recent US-Israeli military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and during the 12-day war occurred on June 13, 2025.

Both acts of aggression were launched while Iran was negotiating with the US over its peaceful nuclear program, it added.

“Not only the UN Security Council (UNSC), the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and the Board of Governors (BoG) failed to condemn these illegal attacks, but also took actions that reversed the roles of the victim and the aggressor,” the mission added.

MNA