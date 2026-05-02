https://en.mehrnews.com/news/244152/ May 2, 2026, 1:25 PM News ID 244152 Video Video May 2, 2026, 1:25 PM VIDEO: Effigies of Trump, Netanyahu set on fire in Manila TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – During May Day demonstrations in Manila, effigies of Trump and Netanyahu were set on fire. Download 1 MB News ID 244152 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News Trump in no position to decide Iran’s presence in World Cup Fire erupts in a lab bldg. at University of S Florida campus Ceasefire as spectacle: Trump’s theatre of war and withdrawal VIDEO: Students in Turkey tear up Trump, Netanyahu photos VIDEO: Shooting in WH correspondents’ dinner in Washington Trump evacuated from White House event after shooting Tags Netanyahu Donald Trump Trump Administration US-Israeli aggression on Iran Iran at war Iran war
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