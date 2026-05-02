  1. Video
May 2, 2026, 1:25 PM

VIDEO: Effigies of Trump, Netanyahu set on fire in Manila

VIDEO: Effigies of Trump, Netanyahu set on fire in Manila

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – During May Day demonstrations in Manila, effigies of Trump and Netanyahu were set on fire.

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News ID 244152
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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