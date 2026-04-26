Iran not to engage in negotiations under pressure, threats

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation to discuss the latest regional developments, the Iran-US negotiations in Islamabad, and issues related to the ceasefire.

During the call on Sunday, President Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s sustained efforts to help restore peace in the region. He also thanked both the prime minister and Pakistan’s army chief for their active role in supporting diplomatic initiatives.

Referring to recent developments surrounding the ceasefire, President Pezeshkian criticized continued violations and coercive behavior by the United States during both the negotiations and the ceasefire period.

He stated that actions related to Washington’s so-called maritime restrictions on Iran constitute a clear breach of the ceasefire understandings and are inconsistent with the United Nations Charter. Such measures, he said, together with threatening rhetoric, have heightened doubts regarding the US commitment to the diplomatic process.

Reaffirming Iran’s determination to defend its national security, President Pezeshkian warned of the potential consequences of any renewed confrontation by the US and the Israeli regime for both regional and global stability.

He further emphasized that Iran remains committed to building and strengthening relations with all neighboring countries, including those along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, based on good neighborliness and mutual respect. He expressed hope that these states will also work collectively to promote regional peace and security, independent of external interference.

Prime Minister Sharif, for his part, briefed the Iranian president on Pakistan’s recent diplomatic engagements with regional governments, reiterating his country’s continued efforts to help end hostilities and support peace initiatives.

MNA