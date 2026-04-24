https://en.mehrnews.com/news/243920/ Apr 24, 2026, 10:40 AM News ID 243920 Video Video Apr 24, 2026, 10:40 AM VIDEO: Strong tornado rips through US state of Oklahoma TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – The footage shows that a powerful tornado has struck the US state of Oklahoma. Download 922 KB News ID 243920 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News Brazil tornado kills at least six, injures 600 At least 12 dead, 17 missing as Storm Bualoi batters Vietnam 42 killed, injured as suspected tornadoes hit US Hurricane Milton wreaks havoc across Florida, leaves 14 dead Tornadoes kill 5, injure 83 in eastern China: Report Tags Tornado Oklahoma Restaurant Storm Hurricane Flood
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