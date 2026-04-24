  1. Video
Apr 24, 2026, 10:40 AM

VIDEO: Strong tornado rips through US state of Oklahoma

VIDEO: Strong tornado rips through US state of Oklahoma

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – The footage shows that a powerful tornado has struck the US state of Oklahoma.

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News ID 243920
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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