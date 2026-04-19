  1. Politics
Apr 19, 2026, 2:35 PM

Iran Armed Forces block 2 other oil tankers at Hormuz Strait

Iran Armed Forces block 2 other oil tankers at Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Following the continuation of naval blockade of Iran, the Armed of the country stopped and turned back two more oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

These two tankers were sailing under the flags of Botswana and Angola and intended to transit this strategic waterway, but were forced to change course and retreat due to timely action taken by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA

News ID 243784

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