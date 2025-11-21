US imposes on sanctions 55 Iran-linked entities, individuals

The Trump administration has sanctioned entities and individuals involved in the sales of Iran's petroleum and petroleum products, saying the funds from this trade support alleged Iran-backed groups.

The new designations cover 14 individuals, 24 companies, 10 vessels, and 7 aircraft, all sanctioned under various US laws and executive orders.

Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is designating 41 entities, individuals, vessels, and aircraft, intensifying its efforts against Iran's petroleum and petrochemical exports and disrupting financial streams and commercial operatives that support Iran's activities, MENAFN economic news website reported.

The funds generated by this oil trade are used to support alleged Iran-backed groups and procure weapons systems that pose a direct threat to US forces and American allies, the State Department furhter claimed.

The listed individuals include nationals of Singapore, Iran, and Canada. The targeted companies are based across multiple jurisdictions, including the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Singapore, Liberia, Germany, Panama, India, and Iran.

The administration of President Trump says the action forms part of its broader campaign of economic pressure against Iran. The US government also requires American firms operating in third countries to comply with these sanctions.

The US has tried hard to bring Iran oil revenues to zero, though its illegal efforts have proved to be failed. Figures released by different international institutions have shown that despite the US Trump administration's intensified campaign against Iran, its exports of crude to China have increased to new record high levels over the past few months.

