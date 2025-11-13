Iran pushes for local solar inverter production

Iranian Energy Ministry’s renewables department (SATBA) said on Wednesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the country’s presidential office for science and technology to support the local production of solar inverters, Press TV reports.

Head of SATBA Mohsen Tarztalab said that the Energy Ministry had agreed under the MoU to guarantee the purchase of home-made solar inverters, which convert electricity generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) for feeding into the national power grid.

The agreement is part of Iran’s efforts to speed up the installation of solar power plants in the country.

In a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, Tarztalab said that Iran’s renewables capacity had reached 2.72 gigawatts (GW) in late October, up from only 1.225 GW in August 2024 when the current administrative government took office.

He said that the capacity, driven mainly by solar expansion, will reach 4 GW in late December and 7 GW by the end of the current calendar year in late March.

The official said that some 571 solar plants are being constructed across Iran, adding that the government aims to raise the renewables capacity to 11 GW before the next summer peak in electricity demand in July 2026.

Tarztalab said that the output capacity of Iranian wind farms had also increased to 0.371 GW, adding that SATBA is executing 1.175 GW of new wind power plants across Iran.

Iran has set an ambitious target of 30 GW in renewables capacity by 2028.

That has come amid efforts to reduce the country’s reliance on thermal power plants that consume large volumes of natural gas or other fossil fuels.

