Iran dismantles US-Israeli-linked spy network

In a statement, the IRGC Intelligence Organization said "As a result of the actions taken by the IRGC Intelligence Organization, an anti-security network led by American and Israeli intelligence services was identified inside the country and dismantled after several periods of surveillance, reconnaissance, and other intelligence measures."

"The Zionist regime, as America's proxy in the region, after its failure in the 12-Day War, has shifted its policies and plans toward disrupting public security, perhaps hoping to be able to make up for its humiliating defeat on the battlefield."

"The regime had created a network of deceived and traitorous elements to disrupt the country's security in the second half of this autumn," the IRGC statement said.

