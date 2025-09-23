Leader to address Iranians on key national, global issues

According to the political correspondent of Tasnim News Agency, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will soon speak to the Iranian people about key issues concerning Iran, the region, and the world.

The exact time of the speech has not been announced yet.

The speech will be made on the occasion of commemorating Sacred Defense Week.

Sacred Defense Week is an official week in Iran that commemorates honors the sacrifices made during the Iran-Iraq Imposed War, known in Iran as the "Sacred Defense."

