Israel regime conducts strikes on Syria's Homs: Source

The Israeli aircraft struck suburbs of the city of Homs in central Syria, SANA reported.

Syria has “strongly condemned” Israeli attacks on several sites in and around Homs city in the west of the country and around the coastal city of Latakia.

The Israeli air strikes in the early hours of Tuesday represent “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Syria, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry also described the Israeli attacks as “a direct threat” to Syrian security and regional stability, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said.

SANA did not provide details on the size of the attacks on Homs and Latakia, or possible casualties following the strikes.

