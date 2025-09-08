Iran set to launch Kowsar, Zafar, and Paya satellites: ISA

The announcement comes on the heels of a widely publicized astronomical event that captivated the nation’s scientific community and amateur astronomers alike.

Speaking to Tasnim News, Hossein Salariyeh, the head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) highlighted the excitement surrounding a recent celestial phenomenon, which drew journalists, scientists, and enthusiasts to the Space Organization’s observatory for a live viewing.

This event was a remarkable opportunity to showcase our commitment to advancing space exploration and engaging the public, he said.

The gathering underscored Iran’s growing presence in the global space arena, blending public outreach with cutting-edge scientific endeavors.

The upcoming launches of Kowsar, Zafar, and Paya are poised to bolster Iran’s capabilities in satellite technology.

Kowsar, equipped with advanced imaging systems, will provide high-resolution data for applications in agriculture, urban planning, and environmental monitoring.

Zafar, meaning “victory,” is designed to enhance communication networks, particularly in remote regions, while Paya will focus on weather monitoring and disaster preparedness.

Dr. Salariyeh noted that the launches, targeted for this fall, may face slight delays due to rigorous technical testing. “Precision is paramount,” he emphasized.

We are ensuring these satellites meet the highest standards, he added.

In addition to the trio, Dr. Salariyeh revealed plans for the Nahid 2 satellite, a narrow-band communication platform to expand internet access to underserved areas.

He also teased the forthcoming unveiling of the Shaheed Soleimani system, a constellation of satellites designed for robust, reliable connectivity.

This system represents a significant step toward self-reliance in space technology, he said, adding that test samples are nearing completion.

The announcements signal Iran’s plan to strengthen its space exploration position amid a global technological advancement race.

As preparations continue, the nation’s scientists and engineers are working tirelessly to ensure the success of these missions, which are expected to deliver critical data and services while inspiring a new generation of stargazers.

