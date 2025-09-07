Helicopter crashes in US, killing all on board

A tragic helicopter crash occurred Saturday afternoon(September 6) near Airlake Airport in Lakeville, Minnesota. Authorities confirmed there were no survivors. The Robinson R66 helicopter went down around 2:45 pm local time in a rural area west of the airport, approximately 25 miles south of Minneapolis. Emergency responders found the wreckage in the area. Upon arrival, they confirmed there were no survivors, and no injuries were reported on the ground.

The Robinson R66 is a single-engine turbine helicopter with a glass cockpit, typically seating one pilot and up to four passengers. Flight data indicates that the helicopter had taken off from Sky Park Airport in Lydia, Minnesota, at approximately 2:35 pm, heading toward Airlake Airport.

The crash site was located in a non-residential, non-commercial area, minimizing the risk to individuals on the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive at the scene on Sunday afternoon to document the wreckage and gather information for the ongoing inquiry.

