Iran Armed Forces fully ready to repel threats

“The Armed Forces are in full readiness, closely monitoring any enemy movements, and if they make any miscalculation and attempt to encroach on the sacred soil of our country again, they will face a more crushing response,” the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Military Headquarters said on Wednesday, according to Press TV.

The announcement comes as the Iranian Navy is scheduled to kick off the operational phase of its Eqtedar (Authority) 1404 (2025) missile exercise on Thursday.

Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Abbas Hassani said the two-day missile exercise will take place in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean, involving surface and subsurface vessels, aerial units, coast-to-sea missile sites, sea-based missile platforms, and electronic warfare units.

Hassani added that the exercise will also incorporate missile launches, electronic warfare drills, and drone operations based on experience gained during previous exercises and established operational guidelines.

Pointing to the armaments and missile systems, the Navy spokesperson underlined that a wide range of precision cruise missiles with short, medium, and long ranges will be leveraged to target and destroy surface vessels.

According to the Press TV report, Hassani also emphasized that the exercise aims to enhance the force's combat readiness, boost public confidence, improve operational planning, command and control capabilities, and strengthen deterrence based on domestic expertise.

