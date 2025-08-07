Iran to certainly give regret-inducing response to enemy

Speaking on the occasion of 40th day after the martyrdom of former IRGC Intelligence Chief Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, who was martyred in an Israeli aggression, he said that the enemy, who has repeatedly witnessed the invincible will of the Iranian nation, resorted to the psychological warfare.

The enemy knows Iran’s historical and civilizational background well, he said, adding that Iran is a peace-loving nation who knows the tactics of war well.

Iran has never initiated a war, but it has learnt a lot from war, so, Iranian armed forces will definitely give a remorseful response to the enemy with its utmost power, the IRGC intelligence organization’s chief emphasized.

The past history of Iran and combatants of Islam and the Resistance Front have pictured the Iranian outlook and strategy for the world's elite politicians and military, Khademi added.

Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi was martyred alongside several other commanders in an Israeli aggression on Iran's soil.

The Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iranian territory on June 13 that resulted in the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

MA/6553877