Iran, Iraq MPs allied in idea of US withdrawal from Iraq

Iraqi nation and government are in the same boat with the Iranian nation and government in that the removal of the U.S. forces from Iraq and the whole region would establish stability and security.

Iranian MP Ebrahim Rezai said Tehran’s delegation stressed the need for U.S. withdrawal, citing that Washington could not be trusted and that Israel pursues expansionist policies.

"All actions taken by the Zionist regime were carried out under direct orders and support from the Americans, and any distinction between the Zionist regime and the U.S. is a strategic mistake."

The law in Iraq, regarding the withdrawal of the U.S. forces is currently being implemented. The Iraqi PMs believe that the U.S.-backed terrorist elements, armed groups, and spies present in Iraq must be confronted and expelled.

It was on January 3, 2020, when under then-time president Donald Trump's order, the U.S. forces assassinated Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soleiman in Baghdad Airport. General Soleimani was hit as he was officially invited to Iraq.

RHM/