BRICS reshaping global perspectives through media cooperation

The BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum, convened this week in Rio de Janeiro, brought together voices from across the Global South to jointly reshape the narrative system and enhance the representation of developing countries in international affairs.

The event served as a pivotal gathering for over 250 delegates from media outlets, think tanks, government institutions, and enterprises representing 36 countries, including BRICS member states, partner nations and regional organizations.

Based on the broad consensus of the attendees, the forum delved into a range of critical topics under the theme "BRICS United: Forging a New Chapter for the Global South." Discussions focused on BRICS' role in leading the Global South's development, building a new digital future, and amplifying the voice of the Global South on the international stage.

BUILDING A SHARED DIGITAL FUTURE

An initiative on artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation and development was unveiled at the forum, following extensive discussions among attendees on the roles and responsibilities of media and think tanks in advancing AI collaboration, shaping governance frameworks, and establishing technical standards for the Global South.

Highlighting AI's significant momentum in global communication, industrial cooperation and knowledge sharing, the initiative noted that the BRICS media and think tanks, as a community of collective wisdom among emerging markets and developing countries, must ground their efforts in the realities of the Global South. It called for fostering a collaborative approach to R&D, standards and governance to ensure AI benefits are shared globally.

Though AI has great potential to improve the quality of life worldwide, the enthusiasm for its benefits should not overshadow the potential risks posed by both intentional and unintentional use of its applications, said Edson Prestes e Silva Junior, a full professor at Institute of Informatics of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

"Therefore, we need to strengthen collaboration between our countries and between the different segments of our societies, and that is exactly what we are doing right now," he said at the forum. "Only then will we be able to make the AI domain beneficial to our societies, now and in the future."

SHAPING GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

In a world marked by geopolitical tensions, persistent inequalities and the urgent need for more representative global governance, the BRICS group has emerged as a key platform for engaging with rising economies, said Luis Rene Fernandez Tabio, a full professor at the International Economic Research Center at the University of Havana, Cuba.

Echoing his view, Jose Juan Sanchez, chief of Brazil's financial and agricultural information provider CMA Group, said that despite their political and economic differences, BRICS countries share some strategic advantages that can be leveraged to advance the Global South's development and amplify its influence in global affairs.

BRICS countries possess strong economic clout, abundant natural resources, development experience and financing capacity, positioning them as natural leaders in supporting the Global South, Sanchez noted. He added that by acting collectively and promoting cooperation, BRICS can reshape the global order to be more multipolar, inclusive and just.

Ali Muhammad Ali, managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria, said BRICS is "not just a grouping of emerging economies; we are a force to be reckoned with, and our influence is growing by the day."

"For Nigeria, joining BRICS is a no-brainer. We are strategically positioned in Africa, and we are eager to reshape global governance, challenge Western-dominated institutions, and push for systemic reforms," he added.

AMPLIFYING GLOBAL SOUTH'S VOICE

"We are living through a transformative era -- one in which global power dynamics are shifting, and the overlooked voices of the Global South are finally gaining clarity, strength and recognition," said Wong Chun Wai, chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency.

BRICS offers an alternative voice -- one that champions multipolarity, sovereignty and fairness in global governance, Wong noted. "The rise of BRICS is not an isolated phenomenon. It is part of a broader awakening of the Global South, which is asserting itself as a central force in international affairs."

Mikhail Gusman, first deputy director-general of TASS, said the global media is grappling with unprecedented challenges: a deluge of disinformation, historical revisionism, and technological disruptions eroding the very foundations of truth.

As a dynamic alliance embodying the voice of emerging economies and civilizational diversity, BRICS plays a decisive role in advancing the objective of strengthening a fair, multipolar and rules-based international order, Gusman added.

The BRICS voice is "loud and clear," said Ali, the managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria, who noted that it represents a growing influence beyond the Global South and is shaping global governance, economic development, and international relations.

"We envision a prosperous Global South and a more just and equitable world," he concluded.

MNA/