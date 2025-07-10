Iran embassy slams biased, unfounded UK intel. report

“The repetition of unverified allegations only serves to escalate mistrust,” the Iranian embassy wrote in a statement it issued on Thursday.

The statements also suggested that instead of making baseless accusations against Iran, the authors of the report should do better to look for “the root causes of the challenges” in the West Asia region – the Israeli regime, which is supported by its Western allies.

“When western countries turn a blind eye to all the war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity, and aggression which are certainly violations of international law by the Israeli regime, they inevitably have to open their eyes to genuine reactions against the aggressors.”

The UK has accused Tehran of involvement in security threats against the country.

Below is the full statement released by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the UK:

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, hereby, expresses its strong protest and categorical rejection of the unfounded, politically motivated and hostile allegations contained therein.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly denies all allegations made in these sections and considers them to be baseless, irresponsible, and reflective of a broader pattern of distortion intended to malign Iran’s legitimate regional and national interests. These claims not only lack substantive evidence but also contradict the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled commitment to international law, sovereign equality, and peaceful coexistence.

It goes without saying that this biased and political report is not only based on reality and does not help to resolve misunderstandings, but also, by providing false information to the public and political decision-makers, it complicates the understanding of the issue and causes miscalculation in their minds.

The suggestion that Iran engages in or supports acts of physical violence, espionage, or cyber aggression on British soil or against British interests abroad, is wholly rejected. Such accusations are not only defamatory but also dangerous, fuelling unnecessary tensions and undermining diplomatic norms.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly requested the provision of credible evidence and expressed its readiness to engage in direct dialogue and cooperation between the intelligence services of both countries to clarify and resolve these issues and prevent misunderstandings. The repetition of unverified allegations only serves to escalate mistrust.

Iran reiterates its commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, in full compliance with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and under the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran’s nuclear programme remains transparent, peaceful, and subject to the highest level of international monitoring.

Furthermore, the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the continued weaponization of unfounded intelligence assessments to justify hostile policies. It urges the UK to refrain from further disseminating false information that damages bilateral relations and regional stability.

Instead of making baseless accusations against Iran, the authors of the report should do better to look for the root causes of the challenges in our region, namely various most serious crimes committed and illegal aggressions by Israeli regime, which supported by its western allies. When western countries turn a blind eye to all the war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity, and aggression which are certainly violations of international law by the Israeli regime, they inevitably have to open their eyes to genuine reactions against the aggressors.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran recommends British officials including members of the UK Parliament to review history once again so that historical facts may emerge in contrast to their biased and political views and calls upon them to adopt a more balanced, constructive and responsible approach toward Iran, based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and a genuine commitment to diplomacy.