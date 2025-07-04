Iran has no plans to stop uranium enrichment

In an interview with NBC News in Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said the U.S. had caused "serious damage" to Iran's nuclear program with what he called "a naked act of aggression" on June 21.

Asked if Iran planned further retaliation, Takht-Ravanchi said, "As long as there is no act of aggression being perpetrated by the United States against us, we will not respond again."

Takht-Ravanchi asked "how can we trust the Americans?" following the attacks during these negotiations. "We want them to explain as to why they misled us, why they took such an egregious action against our people," he added.

Even so, he suggested that his nation would be open to new talks if these requests are satisfied.

"We are for diplomacy" and "we are for dialogue," he said, But the U.S. government needs "to convince us that they are not going to use military force while we are negotiating,," he said. "That is an essential element for our leadership to be in a position to decide about the future round of talks."

Asked if Iran planned to continue, Takht-Ravanchi said, "Our policy has not changed on enrichment." Under the NPT, "Iran has every right to do enrichment within its territory," he said. "The only thing that we have to observe is not to go for militarization."

Iran, he said, "ready to engage with others to talk about the scope, the level, the capacity of our enrichment program."

MNA/