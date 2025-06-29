Huge fire reported in Israel, houses evacuated (+VIDEO)

Following the fire that broke out near Kibbutz Hukok by the Sea of Galilee, police announced the evacuation of the first line of houses in the settlement, the sources said.

Ten firefighting teams are operating at the scene and six aircraft have been dispatched. In the fire that is simultaneously raging in the Halisa neighborhood in Haifa, residents were evacuated from Gush Etzion Street, and danger from the fire still persists.

So far, four buildings have been damaged by the fire, as well as a portable structure.

RHM/