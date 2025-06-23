Mass Mobilizations in Iran Condemn Israeli , US Strikes

In a powerful display of public defiance, residents of Iran’s cities of Yazd and Ardabil staged large-scale demonstrations following a deadly Israeli attack that killed nine civilians, denouncing both Israel and the United States for their ongoing aggression against Iran.

Following a brutal assault by the Israeli regime on the city of Yazd that claimed the lives of nine Iranian citizens, residents took to the streets in a wave of motorbike and vehicle convoys.

In the sweltering evening heat, dozens of young men began their procession from Farhang Square, proudly waving Iranian flags.

This was not merely a symbolic ride; it was a fiery declaration of loyalty, anger, and unity with the nation’s armed forces.

Initially, 15 bikers led the way, soon joined by hundreds more.

The streets of Yazd turned into a sea of flags fluttering in the evening wind, a powerful metaphor for the presence of the fallen martyrs.

The convoy culminated in collective prayers at a local shrine, where participants renewed their vow for resistance and demanded retaliation for the blood spilled.

Organizers vowed to continue these marches, with the next day bringing another round of mobilization.

Simultaneously, in the northwestern city of Ardabil, masses gathered in protest against US and Israeli provocations.

Chants of “Death to America”, “Death to Israel,” and “Hayhat Minna al-Dhilla” echoed through the streets as people declared solidarity with the Islamic Republic’s armed forces.

The Ardabil rally ended with powerful religious chants and a declaration of unshakable support for Iran’s military and defenders of the homeland.

