IAEA chief calls for returning to talks on Iran nuclear issue

Iran requested the U.N. Security Council meeting, calling on the 15-member body "to address this blatant and unlawful act of aggression" by the United States on Iran nuclear sites.

The global non-proliferation regime is at risk and could collapse under current conditions, Grossi said at the UNSC meeting.

We must act immediately and decisively to stop the fighting and return to serious and sustainable negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, he claimed.

Without condemning the American and Zionist aggression on Iran's nuclear facilities, the IAEA chief reiterated his call for maximum restraint, because the escalation of military tensions threatens human lives and delays reaching a diplomatic solution.

Our inspectors are in Iran and their work requires a cessation of hostilities, he concluded.

