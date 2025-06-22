Agreement with the US over; Military response on way

Political Bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement declared that with U.S. attack on Iran, compromise is over and that U.S. must await Yemen’s military response.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Political Bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement said: “Our agreement with the U.S. was prior to its aggression against Iran.”

Al-Bukhaiti said: “Today, we stand alongside our brothers in Iran against the U.S. and the Zionist regime.”

“Our military response is coming, and in the first phase, we will target American forces in the Red Sea,” he declared.

The U.S. carried out attacks on Iranian nuclrear facilitie in central Iran.