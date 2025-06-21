Iranian boxer Rouhollah Salek killed in Israel attack

Salek is the third Iranian boxing champion to be killed in the past few days. Earlier, national boxing champions Seyed Ali Baghernia from Lorestan Province and Reza Bahrami from Kermanshah also lost their lives in similar strikes and were posthumously honored as martyrs.

In a statement, the Iranian Boxing Federation condemned the brutal assault by what it described as the “illegitimate and child-killing Zionist regime.” The federation extended its condolences on the martyrdom of Salek to the noble people of Iran, the nation’s athletic community, and the bereaved families of the martyrs.

According to Iranian officials, a total of 26 Iranian athletes have been martyred in recent days due to the Israeli regime’s cross-border aggression.

