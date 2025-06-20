UN Secretary-General calls for end to Israel war against Iran

Addressing the second emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, Antonio Guterres stated: "At this pivotal moment, I urge the Security Council to act with unity and urgency to engage in dialogue."

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, added, "There are moments when the choices before us have not only significant implications but are also defining; moments when the path we take will determine not only the fate of countries but the future of humanity. Now is one of those moments."

Guterres emphasized, "I have a simple and clear message to the parties involved and potential parties to the conflict – those who might get drawn in – and also to the Security Council as the representative of the international community: give peace a chance."

The Secretary-General clarified, "The conflict between Israel and Iran is escalating rapidly, resulting in horrific casualties, including the killing and wounding of civilians, the destruction of homes, neighborhoods, and infrastructure, and attacks on nuclear facilities. The world is watching with growing concern.”

Guterres stressed, "We are hurtling towards a precipice. We are not witnessing isolated incidents. We are on the brink of chaos. An expansion of this conflict could ignite a fire that no one can control. We must not allow that to happen."

He said, "Iran has repeatedly stated that it is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. We must acknowledge that a trust deficit exists, and the only way to bridge this gap is through diplomacy to achieve a credible, comprehensive, and verifiable solution, including full access for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency – the UN’s technical body in this regard."

The Secretary-General emphasized, "To achieve this goal, I call for an end to the war and a return to serious negotiations. At this pivotal moment, I urge the Security Council to act with unity and urgency to engage in dialogue."

Guterres stated, "I also call on the international community to support the only path that can lead to lasting peace: diplomacy based on international law, including the UN Charter."

The senior UN official emphasized, "As the catastrophes in Gaza continue, this is more important than ever. In these circumstances, it can be confidently stated that the consequences of continuing this conflict are unpredictable."