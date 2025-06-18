Any US military interference to face with irreparable damage

The Iranian nation stands agaisnt both imposed war and peace, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in a message in adress to Iranian nation on Wednesday, stressing that Iranian nation will never surrender to any imposition.

Reffering to recent nonsence remarks and threats by US president Donuld Trump, Ayatollah Khamenei warned that any military interference by Americans will undoutedly face with irreparable damage.

Regarding the barbaric attack by the Zionist regime on IRIB News Network, the Leader praised the bravery and composure of Sahar Emami, a female Iranian journalist in live program.

MNA/6503968