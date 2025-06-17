Iran attacks Israeli airbases in latest missile attack

IRGC's Public Relations Department issued Statement No. 9 regarding the latest wave of retaliatory missile strikes on Israel:

"In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

So, if anyone attacks you, retaliate in the same manner. — Qur'an, Surah al-Baqarah, Ayah 194"

In response to the brazen aggression of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the IRGC Aerospace Force carried out a planned and precise strike against the Israeli airbases that served as the origin of the assault — as part of the tenth wave of True Promise 3, ir said.

The statement further announced that the strikes will continue in a sustained, complex, multilayered, and gradual manner.

“Victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.”

MNA/6503544