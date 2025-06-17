  1. Politics
Jun 18, 2025, 12:26 AM

Iran attacks Israeli airbases in latest missile attack

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – In the tenth wave of Operation True Promise 3, the airbases used for launching Israel’s brazen attack on Iranian soil were targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday.

IRGC's Public Relations Department issued Statement No. 9 regarding the latest wave of retaliatory missile strikes on Israel:

"In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful
 So, if anyone attacks you, retaliate in the same manner. — Qur'an, Surah al-Baqarah, Ayah 194"

In response to the brazen aggression of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the IRGC Aerospace Force carried out a planned and precise strike against the Israeli airbases that served as the origin of the assault — as part of the tenth wave of True Promise 3, ir said.

The statement further announced that the strikes will continue in a sustained, complex, multilayered, and gradual manner.

“Victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.”

