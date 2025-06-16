Damages, losses inflicted on Israeli ‘far beyond imagination'

“Approximately 20 hours after the enemy’s initial assault, Operation True Promise III was conducted while the Zionist regime was at peak of defensive readiness. Having anticipated Iran’s potential response, they had activated all their air defense systems and even secured airspace control over neighboring countries,” Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said in an interview released on Monday.

Saying that the regime resorted to terrorist acts amid diplomatic engagements, he added that “they believed their strikes on Iran's military and missile sites had completely destroyed the Islamic Republic's defensive and offensive capabilities—leaving Iran unable to execute operations on par with True Promise I & II.”

Javani highlighted the diversity of missiles used in the operation, saying, “Official reports confirm that in addition to long-range ballistic missiles, we successfully deployed new drones such as the ‘Arash’ into the airspace of the Israeli occupied territories.”

This unprecedented diversity of projectiles – never before deployed with such precision into the occupied territories – left the enemy in utter shock, he said, adding that the operation was so powerful that it went beyond what even Israeli authorities and US President Donald Trump anticipated.

While Iran openly shares images and news of its martyrs and wounded, the Zionist regime has resorted to military statements, intelligence agency bulletins, and even threats against civilians to prevent documentation—all in an effort to conceal the true scale of damage, destruction, and casualties.

“Yet, given the operation's massive scope, they've been forced to issue limited reports to their own public,” he added.

MNA/Press TV