IRGC vows retaliation against Israel attacks

Offering condolences over the martyrdom of IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami in Israeli airstrikes on Friday, the IRGC said in a statement that without a doubt, Major General Salami was among the most distinguished commanders of the Islamic Revolution who stood at the forefront of defending the ideals of the Revolution and the people with sincerity, wisdom, and deep devotion to the leadership in every arena.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with full strength and vigilance, alongside other branches of the armed forces and the faithful warriors of the Islamic Ummah, stand ready to deliver a decisive and harsh response to the Zionist enemy's aggression, it added.

It concluded by saying that necessary precautions and planning to counter such acts of terrorism and criminal incidents had already been taken, and details regarding this criminal operation by the enemy, as well as the retaliatory action that will cause deep regret, will be shared with the Iranian nation.

MP/