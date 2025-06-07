Iran gains access to sensitive data on Israeli atomic sites

The national Iranian TV said in a report citing informed sources in the West Asia region that Iranian intelligence service has acquired strategic and sensitive information and documents of the Zionist Israeli regime, including thousands of documents related to that regime's nuclear projects and facilities.

According to the Iranian TV's report on Saturday, although the operation to obtain the aforementioned documents was carried out some time ago, the enormous volume of documents and the necessity of safely transporting the entire shipment into the country were the reason to prevent the news from being publisized until it is ensured that all of them reach the intended protected locations.

This item is being updated...