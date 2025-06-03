Iran FM, Lebanese PM discuss ties, regional developments

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salm was the last meeting of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi while in Beirut on Tuesday.

Prior to meeting with the premier, Araghchi had held talks with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji, President Joseph Aoun, and the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Araghchi and Salam discussed and exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon and regional developments.

In addition to conveying greetings from officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Lebanese Prime Minister, Araghchi stated that the visit to Lebanon is taking place in line with the policy of the 14th government in developing relations with neighbors and countries in the region, including Lebanon.

The Foreign Minister also referred to the historical and friendly relations between the two countries and emphasized the resolve of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop these relations in various fields, especially economic and trade, through the activation of the Joint Cooperation Commission.

The Lebanese Prime Minister, for his part, expressed happiness with the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister to Lebanon in the current critical circumstances, emphasizing the readiness of the new Lebanese government to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran based on respect and mutual benefits.

KI