Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has received for a meeting the visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tehran on Monday.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to Pakistan's special stature in the Islamic world, emphasizing the need for joint effective actions on the part of Iran and Pakistan to stop the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

This item is being updated...